Children's hospital to be set up to ensure proper treatment

Lucknow: New born babies suffering from congenital Heart disease will no longer die in the state of Uttar Pradesh for lack of treatment. In this regard, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions that a Children's Hospital be established at the Sanjay Gandhi Post- Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

He said that a large percentage of children are born with heart disease in the state. Many of these babies require surgery within their first year of life and many children die due to lack of treatment.

Keeping this in mind, a Center of Excellence in Pediatric Cardiology Unit should be established at SGPGI as soon as possible.

Following a meeting with the Chief Minister during the state's ongoing investment conclave, entrepreneurs from the country and abroad are investing in development-oriented schemes.

On the other hand, CM Yogi welcomes such entrepreneurs who want to improve the state's healthcare system. Mrinalani Sethi, founder and president of America's Saloni Heart Foundation, and her husband, Himanshu Sethi, met the Chief Minister on Sunday.

During the meeting, the founder of the Saloni Heart Foundation urged the Chief Minister to set up a children's hospital at SGPGI for infants suffering from congenital heart disease and expressed her willingness to invest Rs 500 crore in this endeavour.

The Chief Minister welcomed the proposal of the Saloni Heart Foundation and assured cooperation from the government. Under the proposal, the Saloni Heart Foundation will begin the unit with 30 beds in the initial phase. After its successful implementation, the unit will be expanded to 100 beds in the second phase and 200 beds in the third phase.

Once operational, the hospital will enable surgery for 5,000 children suffering from this disease and treatment of 10,000 more patients. The Saloni Heart Foundation will build another unit in collaboration with BHU once this one is fully operational.