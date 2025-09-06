China border row major challenge: CDS

Gorakhpur: The unresolved boundary dispute with China is the biggest national security challenge followed by Pakistan's proxy war and its strategy of "bleeding India by a thousand cuts", Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Friday.

The top military official identified regional instability and its impact on India, and the preparations needed to handle future battlefield scenarios with high technology components in a rapidly challenging environment as the third and fourth major challenges.

In an address at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, the chief of defence staff (CDS) said dealing with threats emanating from two adversaries with nuclear weapons is another major challenge facing India as it will have to be prepared for any kind of conventional warfare.

Gen Chauhan said the armed forces were given full operational freedom to conduct Operation Sindoor and its aim was not only to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, but also to draw a "red line" on cross-border terrorism.

In first such public comments, the CDS also said that the National Security Advisor (NSA) played a significant role in planning and implementation of Operation Sindoor in terms of providing guidance to the military that included target selection, deployment of troops, framework for de-escalation and use of diplomacy.

"I consider the unresolved border dispute with China as the biggest challenge. The second major challenge is the proxy war being run by Pakistan against India," Gen Chauhan said.

"Pakistan's strategy has been to 'bleed India by a thousand cuts. It means keep hurting India slowly at a regular interval and keep the flow of blood continuing in the country." The military official said the third biggest security challenge is emanating from the regional instability, especially the way India's neighbouring countries are facing social, political, and economic unrest.

Such a situation impacts India as well, he said.

"The fourth challenge would be what kind of warfare we will have in future. Wars are changing rapidly. Future wars will not be confined to land, air and water. It will include space, cyber and electromagnetic domains. It will be a challenge for us to make adjustments and keep ourselves ready for such a scenario," he said.