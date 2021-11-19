China builds 2nd enclave in Arunachal Pradesh

New satellite images show that China has constructed a second enclave or cluster of at least 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh.

The new enclave did not exist in 2019, according to the satellite images; a year later, it can be seen. It lies 93 km east of a China-constructed village in Arunachal Pradesh, a big encroachment first reported by NDTV in January and which was confirmed by a Pentagon report just days ago. India reacted sharply to that report, stating ''China has undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas, including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over the decades. India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims.''

The second enclave lies approximately 6 kilometres within India in the region between the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the International Boundary. India has always claimed this as its own territory. The images do not offer any clarity on whether the enclave is occupied.

The Congress once again attacked the government over border row with China and alleged that China has established three villages near Doklam and the Modi Government has done unpardonable, blatant and brazen compromise of 'National Security' as India's 'Territorial Integrity' stands exposed once again and questioned Prime Minister's silence on the issue.

Addressing a press conference Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, "Prime Minister and Defence Minister have undermined the astounding valour and insurmountable grit of our Armed Forces, who faced Chinese incursions and aggressions with indomitable courage and sacrifice."

"We urge the Prime Minister not to hide behind smokescreen and answer to the people," he added.

Vallabh said the new satellite images on Chinese military development, show purported construction of Chinese villages in Bhutanese territory over the last year, multiple new villages are seen spreading through an area roughly 100 square km (25,000 acres). The villages were constructed between May 2020 and November 2021.

These new villages lie near the Doklam plateau where India and China had a face-off in 2017, after which China bypassed Indian defences to resume road construction activity in the region.

The images show that four villages were built by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in about 100 sq.km. area between May 2020 and November 2021.

It seems that construction started at the same time when the PLA had ingressed into Indian territory at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh and the Sikkim sector.