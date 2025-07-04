China Sends Weapons to Pakistan: India Calls It a Security Threat

India says there is a big problem with Pakistan. On April 22, 2025, there was a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. 26 people died.

India answered with a military plan called Operation Sindoor. Indian forces attacked 9 terror camps in Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). More than 100 terrorists were killed. These terrorists were from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India used technology and spy reports to find the right places to attack. At first, they found 21 targets. Then they picked the best 9 targets to hit.

India also said that 81% of Pakistan’s weapons come from China. China is giving guns, fighter planes, drones, and other machines to Pakistan. India thinks China is using Pakistan to test new weapons during real fights.

India also said China gave live data to Pakistan during the attack. Turkey also helped Pakistan in some ways.

A report says that since 2015, China sold $8.2 billion in weapons to Pakistan. Most of Pakistan’s fighter planes are from China. These planes include the JF-17 and J-10C. Pakistan may soon get 40 J-35 stealth planes, which are hard to find on radar.

A new report by the U.S. Defence Agency in 2025 says that India sees China as the main enemy. Pakistan is also a threat, but a smaller one.