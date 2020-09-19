Chinese woman and Nepali youth arrested for spying on journalist, gave huge amount through shell companies

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tension between India and China, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has also arrested a Chinese woman and a Nepali citizen in the case following the arrest of a freelance journalist accused of spying for the Chinese intelligence agency.

According to information, Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Rajiv Sharma, a freelance journalist resident of Pitampura, on charges of giving sensitive information related to the country to the Chinese intelligence agency. Along with this, a Chinese woman and her Nepali colleague have also been arrested after police interrogated the journalist.

They are accused of giving large amounts of money to journalist Rajiv Sharma through shell companies.

It is being told that the Chinese Intelligence Department had tasked the journalist by giving sensitive information in lieu of large amounts of money. A large number of mobile phones, laptops and other material / sensitive material have been recovered from the journalist.

The police is also interrogating the journalist as well as the Chinese woman and Nepali citizen. Police have said that investigations into the matter are on and detailed information will be shared later.

According to the information, the police said that Rajiv was arrested on 14 September and He has been taken into police custody for six days. His bail petition is listed for September 22 in the Patiala House court.