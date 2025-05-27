Choose peace or perish: PM warns Pakistan over Terrorism

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, accusing it of treating terrorism as a tool of statecraft while reaffirming India's zero-tolerance approach to terror.

Speaking at a rally in Gujarat's Bhuj, PM Modi contrasted India's tourism-driven vision with what he described as Pakistan's terror-centric mindset. "India believes in tourism. Tourism brings people together. But a country like Pakistan thinks terrorism is tourism. This is a big threat for the world," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also issued a stern warning to Pakistan, either to live and let live in peace or face Indian bullets. "Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi. (Live in peace, eat your bread quietly — otherwise, my bullet is always ready.)," he said.

Calling out the army’s terror links, Modi warned of dark days ahead for Pakistan if its youth don’t break free from this path. His remarks came while launching development projects worth Rs 53,400 crore, highlighting India’s growth amid regional threats.

“India’s fight is against terrorism coming from across the border, not against the people of Pakistan,” Modi said. “Our enmity is with those who nurture and feed terrorists,” he added, directly questioning Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism. “I want to ask the people of Pakistan—what have you gained? Today, India is the world’s fourth-largest economy. Where are you? Who destroyed the future of your children? Who forced you to wander from place to place?” Modi asked. He accused the Pakistani establishment of exploiting terrorism for profit. “The masterminds of terrorism and the people of Pakistan must listen—your government and army are promoting terrorism.