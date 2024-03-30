Cine stars Anubhav, Akash quit BJD

Bhubaneswar : In a setback to Biju Janata Dal ahead of Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, cine star and sitting Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty on Saturday resigned from the regional party. Anubhav said he was “feeling suffocated” in the party for over four years. Anubhav was the second sitting BJD MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab to quit the regional party.





Actor-turned-politician and former MLA Akash Das Nayak also resigned from the BJD. Das Nayak was elected to State Assembly from Korei in 2014 but was denied ticket in 2019. “After listening to my inner voice, for self-respect and the respect of Korei residents, I have decided to quit BJD,” he said. Das Nayak said he would take the next course of action after holding discussion with the people of Korei and his supporters.



Former party MLA from Bhubaneswar-North Priyadarshi Mishra also resigned from BJD and joined the BJP.