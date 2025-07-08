Live
- Canva Outage Disrupts Global Access, Company Rolls Out Fixes Amid User Frustration
- IPL 2025: RCB Wins Big as League Value Hits $18.5 Billion
- Manmohan Samal Retains Leadership Of BJP's Odisha Unit For Second Consecutive Term
- Aviation Bureau Delivers Initial Findings On Fatal Ahmedabad Air India Crash To Civil Aviation Ministry
- RCB Appeals To Karnataka High Court Against Tribunal's Stampede Responsibility Verdict
- Nationwide Bharat Bandh on July 9: Trade Unions and Farmers Call for Mass Strike
- Karnataka BJP Leader Accuses Congress Chiefs Of Abandoning Governance Amid Leadership Battle
- Everyday Foods That Secretly Drain Calcium From Your Bones
- Nara Lokesh Announces Establishment of Quantum Valley in Six Months
- Adani Electricity ramps up fight against power theft in FY25, to further intensify efforts
Citizens give enthusiastic response to MP Piyush Goyal’s Janata Darbar
Resolution of over 100 complaint applications
Mumbai: Over 100 complaint applications were resolved on Monday during the Janata Darbar held by Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal. These included matters related to the municipal corporation, MHADA, housing societies, and the police department.
MP Piyush Goyal regularly holds Janata Darbar at his Lok Kalyan office in Kandivali, taking note of citizens' complaints and instructing concerned government officials to take action on them. Even during the Janata Darbar organized on Monday, there was a large turnout of citizens to submit their complaints and representations. On this occasion, Piyush Goyal instructed government officials to take prompt action on many cases.
Among these applications, citizens raised various issues including pending problems of cooperative housing societies and the compensation not yet received by project-affected people. Similarly, many office bearers of institutions and organizations also presented their demands and complaints to Piyush Goyal.
Providing well-equipped, high-quality permanent housing at the same location to slum dwellers is the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with this, Piyush Goyal stated that efforts are being made to develop slums through government departments.
At the Lok Kalyan office, citizens' complaints are taken note of, and decisions are taken by coordinating with all departments like MHADA, SRA, and the municipal corporation. My workers at the Lok Kalyan office also follow up on citizens' complaints, Piyush Goyal stated on this occasion.