Citizens give enthusiastic response to MP Piyush Goyal’s Janata Darbar

Mumbai: Over 100 complaint applications were resolved on Monday during the Janata Darbar held by Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal. These included matters related to the municipal corporation, MHADA, housing societies, and the police department.

MP Piyush Goyal regularly holds Janata Darbar at his Lok Kalyan office in Kandivali, taking note of citizens' complaints and instructing concerned government officials to take action on them. Even during the Janata Darbar organized on Monday, there was a large turnout of citizens to submit their complaints and representations. On this occasion, Piyush Goyal instructed government officials to take prompt action on many cases.

Among these applications, citizens raised various issues including pending problems of cooperative housing societies and the compensation not yet received by project-affected people. Similarly, many office bearers of institutions and organizations also presented their demands and complaints to Piyush Goyal.

Providing well-equipped, high-quality permanent housing at the same location to slum dwellers is the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with this, Piyush Goyal stated that efforts are being made to develop slums through government departments.

At the Lok Kalyan office, citizens' complaints are taken note of, and decisions are taken by coordinating with all departments like MHADA, SRA, and the municipal corporation. My workers at the Lok Kalyan office also follow up on citizens' complaints, Piyush Goyal stated on this occasion.