Civil Defence Mock Drills Are Back – Here’s When and Where They’re Happening

India will resume civil defence mock drills from May 29 in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and across Haryana under Operation Shield. The drills aim to boost emergency preparedness.
Civil defence mock drills are set to begin again from Thursday in four states bordering Pakistan — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. These drills had previously been conducted across 244 districts nationwide following the Pahalgam terror attack, as ordered by the Home Ministry.
In addition, the Haryana government will conduct a major statewide civil defence exercise called “Operation Shield” on May 29, starting from 5 pm, across all 22 districts to improve the state’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.
The drills include blackout exercises, air raid sirens, evacuation procedures, and public awareness sessions aimed at preparing civilians for emergencies similar to wartime situations.
These drills come just weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and following a bilateral agreement to cease military action and firing.