Civilians on target, not IB officials

Jammu: Some pro-Kashmir resistance handles on social media have claimed that the citizens who were injured in the Pahalgam terrorist attacks were not...

Jammu: Some pro-Kashmir resistance handles on social media have claimed that the citizens who were injured in the Pahalgam terrorist attacks were not ‘ordinary’, but connected with internal security and counter-intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

However, sources have refuted the claims made by such handles and called them ‘erroneous’.

Flyers attributed to ‘Kashmir Resistance’ were posted on social media, making claims that those killed in the attack included intelligence officials and officials from RAW and other agencies.

Sources confirmed to ANI, that only one IB official, who was on leave with family, was murdered and asserted that only civilians were targeted.

