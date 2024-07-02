  • Menu
CJI Chandrachud Advocates 'Green Lifestyle' Amidst Climate Change and Legal Reforms

Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, highlighted the urgent need to adopt a green lifestyle to combat climate change, citing recent extreme weather in Delhi. Speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for new court buildings, he emphasized that courts should embody justice, liberty, and inclusivity.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change through a 'green lifestyle,' particularly in the wake of recent extreme weather patterns in Delhi. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for new trial court buildings in Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rohini, he underlined the importance of reducing carbon emissions

'This year, Delhi experienced its hottest weather on record, followed by unprecedented rainfall,' Chandrachud noted. 'Our infrastructure must account for the realities of climate change.' He lauded the new court buildings' focus on heat-island mitigation and environmental footprint reduction.

Chandrachud also spoke on the foundational virtues of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that India's legal and constitutional system upholds. Relating to a historical legal case, he warned against miscarriage of justice and stressed the importance of procedural fairness. 'The foundation of a court must serve no might but the Constitution,' he stated, expressing that courts are integral public service providers dedicated to justice and rule of law.

