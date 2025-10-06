CJI Gavai Unshaken After Shoe Attack In Supreme Court, Says ‘These Things Don’t Affect Me’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai displayed calm and composure on Monday after a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at him during a Supreme Court hearing. Without losing focus, the CJI told those present, “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” and instructed the court to proceed with the session.

The incident occurred during the mentioning of cases when a lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to hurl it towards the bench. Quick action by the security team prevented the attack, and the lawyer was immediately escorted out. While being taken away, he shouted, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate the insult to Sanatan).

According to sources, the lawyer was identified as Rakesh Kishore, and the Supreme Court’s security department has initiated an investigation to determine the motive behind the act.

This comes shortly after controversy erupted over CJI Gavai’s remarks related to a petition on reinstalling a Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho’s Javari Temple. Critics claimed he had “mocked” religious beliefs when he told the petitioner to “ask the deity to do something.” Later, the Chief Justice clarified that his comments were misrepresented and emphasized that he respects all religions.