CJI Sanjiv Khanna retires; not to take up any official post
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said though he wasn't going to accept any post-retirement official assignments, he would continue his innings in law.
Justice Khanna, who was elevated to the top court on January 18, 2029, was appointed as the CJI on November 11, 2024 and demitted office on Tuesday.
After the conclusion of the ceremonial bench proceedings, the CJI met journalists in the apex court premises and said,
"I will not accept any post-retirement post , perhaps I will do something with law.
Many former apex court judges begin their innings in arbitration post judgeship.
I will have a third innings and will do something related to law," the CJI said.
Responding to a query related to the cash discovery controversy involving high court judge Justice Yashwant Vermam, he said, "Judicial thinking has to be decisive and adjudicatory."
He added, "We see plus and minus points and decide the issue, then rationally we weigh various factors that help us to make the right decision."