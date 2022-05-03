Clashes Took Place In Jodhpur Between Two Communities Over Religious Flag
A violent altercation between members of two separate tribes in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate region erupted into stone-pelting on May 2 over the issue of putting a flag on a freedom fighter's statue late at night. A few police officers were hurt as a result of the incident, and internet connections in the district were temporarily suspended to keep the peace.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on Monday night. The dispute began over a few flags that were displayed on the celebration of Parashuram Jayanti, which falls on the same day as Eid.
Due to the proximity of the area to the Eidgah and the possibility of a large number of people performing namaaz there on Eid, the police commissioner decided to intervene and forbade the entire crowd from approaching the area.