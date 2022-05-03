Clashes Took Place In Jodhpur Between Two Communities Over Religious Flag

A violent altercation between members of two separate tribes in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate region erupted into stone-pelting on May 2 over the issue of putting a flag on a freedom fighter's statue late at night. A few police officers were hurt as a result of the incident, and internet connections in the district were temporarily suspended to keep the peace.



According to the police, the incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on Monday night. The dispute began over a few flags that were displayed on the celebration of Parashuram Jayanti, which falls on the same day as Eid.



Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Additional Director General said of the took place near the spot where namaaz was offered and flags of Lord Parashuram were present. The removal of the flags caused a squabble because the local Muslim community raises a flag on Eid. He added that during the dispersal, however, tensions rose even higher, and stone-pelting occurred. The situation in the region is presently under control, and internet connections in Jodhpur have also been suspended.

Due to the proximity of the area to the Eidgah and the possibility of a large number of people performing namaaz there on Eid, the police commissioner decided to intervene and forbade the entire crowd from approaching the area.



Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his thoughts on the subject on Twitter on Tuesday, saying that he has already urged the administration to continue their efforts to preserve perfect peace and order in the area.