Clean chit to ex SEBI chief Madhabi Buch

New Delhi: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Wednesday disposed of complaints alleging impropriety and conflict of interest against former SEBI...

New Delhi: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Wednesday disposed of complaints alleging impropriety and conflict of interest against former SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch based on a Hindenburg Research report, terming the charges as "presumptions and assumptions" not supported by any verifiable material.

The Lokpal said that the complaints, including the one by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, filed last year were essentially founded on the report "by a known short seller trader whose focus was to expose or corner Adani Group of Companies".

