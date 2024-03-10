Close Aide Of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Subhash Yadav Arrested In Bihar Amidst Money Laundering Probe

Sand mining mafia Subhash Yadav, who is known to be a close aide of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been arrested after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided his premises in Bihar in connection to a money laundering case.

On Saturday, the ED raided six premises linked to Subhash Yadav, who is also an RJD leader, as well as his close associates involved in illegal sand mining.



During the searches, cash more than Rs 2.30 crore and incriminating documents were seized from his residence in Danapur, near Patna. Following the marathon raids, Subhash Yadav was arrested late Saturday night.

The probe agency had initiated a Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation based on 20 FIRs registered by the Bihar Police against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL) and its director alleging they engaged in illegal mining and sale of sand without using e-challans.

Subhash Yadav is one of the key syndicate members in BCPL. Investigations have revealed that proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 161 crore have been generated by the illegal sale of sand. The sale is controlled by a syndicate, which invests funds in BCPL.

Earlier, the ED had already arrested syndicate member Radha Charan Sah, his son and directors of BSPL. In 2019, Subhash Yadav contested the elections from the Chhatra Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand on an RJD ticket. On March 3, he attended the Mahagathbandhan's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. His residence was earlier raided by the Income Tax Department.