Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Leaves Hundreds Of Kailash Pilgrims Stranded; Rescue Ops Underway

A cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district early Wednesday, triggering flash floods and stranding hundreds of pilgrims en route to Kailash Mansarovar. The incident occurred in the Tangling area, just a day after a similar tragedy in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Swift action by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) led to the rescue of 413 people using zip lines, although many remain stranded due to road blockages caused by debris and landslides.

Bridges over Tanglipi and Kangrang streams have been washed away, complicating evacuation efforts. A second cloudburst near Ribba village at Raldang Khad has completely obstructed National Highway-5, where massive boulders and mud have blocked access. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported so far.

Across the state, relentless rainfall and cloudbursts have led to widespread destruction, with over 500 roads blocked due to landslides. Emergency teams are working around the clock to ensure the safety of residents and pilgrims caught in the chaos.

Meanwhile, in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, a catastrophic cloudburst hit Dharali village on Tuesday afternoon. Within just 34 seconds, Khir Ganga village was completely submerged in debris and water. Four fatalities have been confirmed, and over 50 people, including 11 army personnel, remain missing.

Dharali, located 18 km from Gangotri, saw hotels and shops buried under rubble. Social media is flooded with videos showing the powerful torrent destroying the village. Rescue operations involving the SDRF, NDRF, and army are ongoing. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the crisis and coordinating relief efforts.

Both incidents underscore the growing severity of monsoon-related disasters in the Himalayan region. Authorities continue to urge caution and preparedness as heavy rainfall is forecast to persist.