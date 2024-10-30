CM, Dy CMs in a fix as MahaYuti nominees pitted against each other in four seats

Mumbai: Amid a large-scale rebellion across parties in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are caught in a catch-22 situation because the MahaYuti alliance candidates are pitted against each other in four Assembly constituencies -- Anushakti Nagar, Dindori, Devlali and Mankhurd-Shivajinagar.

Although the trio has repeatedly said that they along with the cadres from the respective parties will work in unity for the MahaYuti candidates, they face a unique situation, especially in those four Assembly segments.

In Anushakti Nagar, the NCP nominee Sana Malik, who is the daughter of former minister Nawab Malik, is locked in a direct fight against Shiv Sena nominee Avinash Rane.

In the Dindori Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra, Shiv Sena at the last minute gave the ticket to Dhanraj Mahale on Tuesday which was the last date for filing nomination papers. Mahale is pitted against the NCP nominee and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal. Both have launched their campaigns.

In the Deolali constituency in Nashik district, NCP nominee Saroj Ahire faces a challenge from Shiv Sena nominee Rajashri Ahirrao. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena decided to field Ahirrao at the last minute.

In Mankhurd-Shivajinagar, the NCP has nominated Nawab Malik against Shiv Sena candidate Shivaji Patil. Malik, who is currently a legislator from Anushaktinagar, decided to move to Mankhurd-Shivajinagar. He submitted the nomination paper to the returning officer at 2.55 pm, five minutes before the timing for the filing of nomination ended on Tuesday.

BJP has already announced that the party will not support Nawab Malik, who is currently on medical bail in connection with the money laundering case. However, it will be a tough call for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to separately hold rallies for their party nominees while giving a go-bye to the alliance dharma.

Shiv Sena and NCP insiders admitted that the efforts to reach a consensus failed and therefore both the parties decided to field their candidates in these four constituencies. They have ruled out the possibility of a friendly fight in these Assembly segments as both parties are predicting victory for their respective nominees.

Moreover, in Nandgaon constituency in Nashik district, NCP leader and former Mumbai unit chief Samir Bhujbal, who is the nephew of NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, has filed as an Independent against the Shiv Sena nominee Suhas Kande. Samir Bhujbal’s move has evoked an angry reaction from the Shinde faction. Both Samir Bhujbal and Suhas Kande are now currently engaged in a war of words and in the days to come more fireworks are expected from both sides.



