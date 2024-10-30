  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

CM flags off ‘Run for Unity’

CM flags off ‘Run for Unity’
x
Highlights

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ organised here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ organised here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Chief Minister also participated in the marathon.

Majhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj joined the programme held at Kalinga Stadium here.

Participants ran from Kalinga Stadium to Raj Bhavan Square, sending a message of national unity on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. The Chief Minister also administered oath to participants, which also included students.

The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is observed as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ on October 31. As this time Diwali falls on October 31, the Central government has decided to organise the ‘Run for Unity’ on

the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick