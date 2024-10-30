Live
Just In
CM flags off ‘Run for Unity’
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ organised here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Chief Minister also participated in the marathon.
Majhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj joined the programme held at Kalinga Stadium here.
Participants ran from Kalinga Stadium to Raj Bhavan Square, sending a message of national unity on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. The Chief Minister also administered oath to participants, which also included students.
The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is observed as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ on October 31. As this time Diwali falls on October 31, the Central government has decided to organise the ‘Run for Unity’ on
the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday