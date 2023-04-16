CM Kejriwal Alleges That CBI Will Arrest Him If Instructed

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, addressed the media on Sunday morning prior to his Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning in the liquor policy case. He said the CBI would arrest him on the orders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). , the chief minister of Delhi, addressed the media on Sunday morning prior to his Central Bureau of Investigation () questioning in the liquor policy case. He said the CBI would arrest him on the orders of the Bharatiya Janata Party ().



The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the BJP harshly, claiming that they could imprison anyone. Even innocent people are not taken into account. Kejriwal, who insisted there was no liquor policy scandal on Friday. He claimed that the BJP has grown extremely haughty, without empathy, and continues to threaten anybody they choose. Judges, the media, and businesspeople are all under threat. He also raised question that will sendil him ( Arvind Kejrival's ) jail will solve BJP's problem.

Meanwhile, following the chief minister's receipt of the summons on Friday, the opposition party charged that the BJP, which is in power at the federal level, was planning a plot to imprison Arvind Kejriwal. Sanjay Singh, the party's leader and a member of the Rajya Sabha, claimed in a press conference that the AAP was under pressure since it had been granted national party status.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MPs, and AAP ministers will accompany CM Kejriwal to the CBI headquarters, where he would be questioned at 11 am. Before visiting the CBI headquarters, the CM would reportedly visit Raj Ghat in Delhi, according to reports. Around the CBI headquarters, security has been stepped up, and Section 144 of the (CrPC) prohibitory orders have been issued.