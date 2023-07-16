CM Kejriwal provides Rs 10,000 financial assistance to flood-affected families

New Delhi: The flood situation in Delhi has improved somewhat. Recognising the gravity of the situation, CM Kejriwal announced a Rs 10,000 financial aid for flood-affected families. The government also assured all possible help to the flood affected families.

CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and said that many extremely poor families living on the banks of the Yamuna have suffered severely.The whole belongings of several families were swept away. Every flood-affected family would get ten thousand rupees as financial assistance. Special camps will be established for people whose identification documents, like Aadhaar cards, have been wiped away. The children whose clothing and books were washed away will retrieve them from the classrooms.

This declaration comes at a time when the situation on the ground has improved slightly. It's a relief that the Yamuna's water level has finally dropped. The number, which had previously reached 208 metres, has now dropped below the danger level. Many places are still flooded, but efforts are being made to improve the situation as quickly as possible. As a result, CM Kejriwal convened an important meeting of his ministers on Saturday as well.

Apart from the flooding in the city, politics have intensified. Sometimes there is a verbal fight between the BJP and the AAP, and other times a scuffle begins with the LG.The Aam Aadmi Party recently tweeted that the canal connecting Hathinikund Barrage to UP was dry until this afternoon. When the video of the folks became viral, water was thrown into the UP canal. Now the issue is, under what conspiracy did the BJP drown Delhi by directing all of the water towards it?

In response to the AAP's claim, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated at a press conference that there is a water crisis in Delhi and that Aam Aadmi Party leaders and ministers blame the Haryana government. The Indian Army, which is engaged day and night in the service of the public, is conspiring, the Central Government, LG and NDRF teams are conspiring and the Chief Minister who is enjoying AC while sitting in 'Sheeshmahal' is right.