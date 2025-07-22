Live
CM Mohan Yadav to clear several key proposals in Cabinet meeting ahead of Monsoon session
Bhopal: After returning from a week-long foreign tour, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will chair a Cabinet meeting, during which he is likely to brief about the investment proposals received from the United Arab Emirates and Spain.
Apart from investment proposals received, Chief Minister Yadav will share the positive outcome from his visit to UAE and Spain during the Cabinet meeting.
Discussion on allotment of land based on investment proposals is also likely to be discussed in the Cabinet, sources told IANS.
On Monday, Chief Minister Yadav informed that the Madhya Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth over Rs 11,000 crore from the UAE and Spain, and multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) have been inked with a long-term vision.
The proposed investment will open enormous opportunities across multiple sectors, including infrastructure, tourism, films, textiles, sports, data analytics and artificial intelligence.
The Cabinet will also discuss issues to be taken up during the upcoming Monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, set to commence from July 28.
The Cabinet is expected to approve supplementary budget, official sources aware of the matter said.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet is also likely to approve key Bills to be presented before the House for discussion.
Sources said that the BJP government is likely to present a Bill on reservation for the Other Backward Class.
Chief Minister Yadav had earlier indicated that his government would bring the new Bill on reservation in the House.
The session, which is scheduled to conclude on August 8, will have 10 sittings. The adjournment motion, attention notices will be accepted on July 22. Chief Minister is also likely to discuss on shortage of fertiliser during the Cabinet.
There has been a flood of complaints regarding the farmers struggling to get fertiliser from government-run distribution centres.
The opposition Congress has also been raising the issue.