CM Naveen Patnaik hands over 44th Chess Olympiad relay torch to Padmini Rout

Bhubaneswar: Marking a glorious moment for chess in India and Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday handed the first ever relay torch for Chess Olympiad over to Padmini Rout at a function at Convention Centre in Loka Seva Bhawan.

The CM said it's a proud moment for India as it is hosting an international sport event like Chess Olympiad in the 75th year of independence. He added that chess originated in India and was known as Chaturang.

WGM Kiran Manisha Mohanty brought the torch to Loka Seva Bhawan and handed it over to chief patron of AOCA Dr Achyuta Samanta. The CM received the torch from Dr Samanta. Both Kiran and Padmini are international chess players from Odisha. Six players from Odisha, including Rout, will take part in the Olympiad to be held in Chennai.

The CM said Odisha has been producing good results in chess. "Some of our players have done exceedingly well at national and international events. We have also organised the World Junior Chess Championship in 2016. We intend to further strengthen the game across the State, specially in schools. This is a game which can be easily be spread as not much infrastructure or equipment is required. We will hold competitions at school/college levels regularly and promote the game in a professional manner, he said expressing his vision for chess promotion.

Patnaik said probably for the first time in India representatives from around 200 countries will be participate in a sports event.

The CM said India has produced some of the best chess players in the world. This mega event will further promote the game and create future champions, he added. He said he is happy that the torch relay will be taken to heritage sites in Puri and Konark. Patnaik wished good luck to the Indian contingent which is taking part in the Olympiad.

The torch was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on June 19; he handed it over to Grand Master Viswanathan Anand. The rorch will be carried to 75 iconic places, including Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark in Odisha.

Samant praised the CM for his phenomenal efforts to build sports infrastructure and promotion of sports. He appreciated the launch of Olympic value education in Odisha. Sports Secretary R Vineel Krishna was present.