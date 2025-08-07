Live
CM Nayab Singh Saini meets PM Modi; discusses Haryana’s growth and welfare initiatives
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss key growth strategies, development projects, and welfare initiatives aimed at boosting the state’s progress.
Chandigarh August 6: Haryana Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During this meeting, Haryana's current development works, welfare schemes and future projects were discussed in detail.
The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the state’s progress, emphasizing that with the Central Government’s policies and support, Haryana has been achieving remarkable milestones across various sectors. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Haryana is continuously moving forward as a 'double engine' government and the citizens of the state are getting benefits in areas like education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, industry and social welfare.
Sh Nayab Singh Saini apprised the Prime Minister of some major schemes and programs being implemented in the state and also outlined the state government’s future priorities. He said that the State Government is working for the inclusive development of every section of the society guided by the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister sought guidance from the Prime Minister on various matters of state interest and expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its continued support. He said that the State Government is consistently working towards public service and good governance in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence that, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Haryana will continue to progress rapidly toward a “Developed Haryana” along with “Developed India.” He reaffirmed that the Haryana Government remains committed to the state’s all-round growth in the spirit of a “double-engine government,” with active cooperation from the Centre.