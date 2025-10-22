Live
CM Rekha calls on Modi, conveys Diwali greetings
In a post in...
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and extended Diwali greetings to him.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gupta said, "Paid a courtesy visit to the world's most popular leader and India's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and conveyed heartfelt Diwali greetings. The esteemed prime minister's company and his blessings inspire new energy and determination to serve Delhi with even greater dedication. Heartfelt thanks for your valuable time and guidance."
The chief minister was accompanied by her family, including her husband and children, during the meeting.
In another post, Gupta said the Delhi government, under the prime minister's guidance, is working "on a war footing" to rejuvenate the Yamuna river.
"Every day, every effort is part of this resolve to restore the Yamuna's pure stream to its life-giving form," she said.
Rejuvenating the Yamuna was one of the core promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls held in February. In the polls, the saffron party made a comeback to power in the national capital after 27 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which ruled the city for 10 years.