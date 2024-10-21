CM Siddaramaiah, kin tainted by Minister Suresh: Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje on Monday alleged that Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh stole files from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and burned them and CM Siddaramaiah and his family have been tainted by Minister Suresh.

Following allegations by Karandlaje of his involvement in the MUDA case, Suresh had on Sunday claimed that Karandlaje had a role in the death of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's wife Mythra Devi and demanded her resignation.

Addressing media representatives in New Delhi on Monday, she lashed out at him calling him a bandit and claimed that Suresh was making baseless accusations and unnecessary allegations to deflect from the issue of burning of the files.

She remarked that, like bandits who even shoot at the police, Suresh had acted similarly.

She questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asking why he associates with such people.

Karandlaje also referenced the Mahabharata, saying that politicians should read it.

She compared the situation to how Shakuni sided with the Kauravas not to save them but to bring about their downfall.

CM Siddaramaiah is surrounded by such political leaders who appear to be close to the chief minister, she chided.

Karandlaje alleged, "The act of burning of files was not for your benefit, but to bring you down."

She reiterated that when confronted with the truth, people become angry and look for ways to escape. Minister Suresh's accusations are driven by fear, Karandlaje stated and asked if Suresh was responsible for the death of Rakesh Siddaramaiah, the elder son of CM Siddaramaiah as many people are speculating.

She claimed that Suresh came into CM Siddaramaiah’s life to exploit his wealth and inheritance.

She emphasised that there are rumours that Suresh was involved in Rakesh's death and demanded answers from CM Siddaramaiah.

She urged political figures to confront politics as it is, without making false allegations against women. She asserted that she was not the kind of politician who runs away or compromises.

Karandlaje further vowed that she resides in Hebbal and it’s her responsibility to chase Suresh out of there.

Minister Suresh represents the Hebbal Assembly seat.

She accused him of failing to undertake any development work, and neglecting his responsibilities as the urban development minister while Bengaluru is facing severe challenges. She questioned, "What kind of work are you doing while Bengaluru is sinking?"

Karandlaje insisted that CM Siddaramaiah and his family have been tainted by Minister Suresh and that everything revolves around him.

She demanded an investigation into the alleged disappearance of the MUDA files and asserted that when Suresh is arrested and questioned, the truth will come out.

She condemned his behaviour, labeling it as "cheap politics."

Karandlaje warned against indulging in petty politics instead of focussing on development, especially with elections approaching.

Suresh had on Sunday accused Karandlaje of having a role in the death of former Yediyurappa's wife Mythra Devi.

Yediyurappa is the godfather of Karandlaje and the Minister’s statements on Sunday stirred a debate.

The BJP and Yediyurappa's son, state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra have slammed Minister Suresh for his remarks.