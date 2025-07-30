CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Youth Conclave and Expo-2025 in Lucknow

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the CM Yuva Conclave and Expo-2025 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Gomtinagar, on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward empowering youth through self-employment under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

The two-day event aims to integrate entrepreneurial opportunities with direct access to resources and financial support for young aspirants across the state.

The Chief Minister inspected stalls showcasing franchise businesses, mobile enterprises, and advanced machinery. A key highlight of the event was the launch of the U.P. Mart Portal, a digital platform designed to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with suppliers, service providers, and institutional guidance. This integrated portal will serve as a one-stop solution for young entrepreneurs seeking streamlined access to tools and training.

During his address to the audience, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan announced that loans totalling Rs 2,751.82 crore have been distributed to 67,897 youths to date. This includes Rs 1,607.81 crore granted to 39,223 beneficiaries in the current fiscal year alone. The scheme targets 1.5 lakh youth, offering interest-free, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh—supplemented by a 10% subsidy—for individuals aged 21–40 with at least a Class VIII qualification.

Since its launch on January 24, 2025, the initiative has seen over 6 lakh registrations. The conclave drew participation from more than 150 franchise brands, 75 machinery providers, 50 mobile business models, 25 major banks, and 30 government departments, alongside academic institutions such as IIT Kanpur, HBTU, AKTU, Lucknow University, Ambedkar University, and Amity University. Several MoUs were signed during the event to deepen partnerships in entrepreneurship and skill development.

Youth attendees benefited from direct interactions with businesses and received financial literacy and entrepreneurial guidance from banking and departmental experts. Ten beneficiaries were felicitated with loan cheques on stage, and twelve others received letters of consent to initiate ventures with leading brands.

Notably, well-known franchise brands like Garage have announced a waiver of franchise fees for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, providing additional incentives for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event featured panel discussions led by senior officials, academics, bankers, and successful entrepreneurs, who shared insights on startup strategies, innovation, and financial planning. Success stories from scheme beneficiaries such as Prabhunur Kaur (Kanpur), Vijay Pandey (Lucknow), Shashank Chaurasia, Tuba Siddiqui, and Amar Deep Singh (Sitapur) served to inspire the attendees.

Minister Sachan praised the launch of the CM Yuva Mobile App and the U.P. Mart Portal as milestones in strengthening the state's entrepreneurial framework. He emphasised the significance of district-wise participation, directing officials to ensure representation of at least 50 youth from each district.

With more than 5,000 students, apprentices, and innovators in attendance, the conclave reaffirmed the state's commitment to fostering a self-reliant and economically empowered youth community.








