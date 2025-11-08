CM Yogi Adityanath seeks votes NDA candidate Pramod Kumar

Motihari (East Champaran), November 8: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, addressed a public rally at Motihari, Bihar, in support of NDA candidate Pramod Kumar, launching a sharp attack on Congress and RJD. He said that the first phase of voting had already made it clear that Bihar no longer wants the dim light of the lantern but a Bihar glowing with NDA’s LED light. He added that on November 14, when results come, once again a government of good governance, development, and security will be formed under NDA. Bihar needs a government of development, not of criminals, he stated.

Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this is the land that gave refuge to Mata Sita, the land that turned Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi into Mahatma Gandhi, and the land that showed India the path to independence.

This land of Satyagraha has never hesitated to take up arms for national defence.

He said this land has been the stream of knowledge of Nalanda, and home to great personalities like Acharya Chanakya, Aryabhata, Lord Buddha, and Lord Mahavira. Yet, Bihar lagged behind in literacy, a sin of Congress and RJD governments, he said. They exploited Bihar’s intelligence and talent, keeping the state backward for their own selfish interests.

CM Yogi said that in the last 20 years, the NDA government under Nitish Kumar’s leadership has given Bihar stability, security, and good governance. He said Bihar today has a strong road network, railways, airports, inland waterways, and metro facilities. Now, institutions like IIT, NIT, IIM, AIIMS, and medical colleges are opening across the state. He added that investment only comes where there is security. If a criminal wins, investors will flee, security will collapse, and youth will once again migrate. Bihar needs a government of development, not of criminals.

CM Yogi Adityanath taking a sharp stance said that in Uttar Pradesh, “we have crushed the mafia’s chest with the bulldozer.” When the bulldozer moves, the mafia’s are crushed. Now, in UP, criminals are subdued and the youth are thriving. Bihar too, he said, must move forward on the path of good governance, free from criminals.

CM Yogi said Congress and RJD questioned the very existence of Lord Ram, and the Samajwadi Party even fired bullets at Ram devotees.

Despite that, Ram devotees said, “Ram Lalla Hum Ayenge, Mandir Wahi Banayenge,” and today, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is complete. CM Yogi said that in Ayodhya, an airport has been named after Maharshi Valmiki, a rest house after Nishad Raj, and a community kitchen after Mata Shabari. In the Ram Temple complex, the statues of Jatayu and the squirrel symbolize India’s gratitude.

He said that as the Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya, the NDA government is also building the temple of Mata Sita in Sitamarhi. The Ram-Janaki corridor connecting Ayodhya and Sitamarhi has been approved at a cost of Rs 6,155 crore, and work has already begun. The Gorakhpur–Siliguri Expressway, passing through Motihari, will also serve as an economic corridor.

CM Yogi said India today is not helpless but strong. Anyone who threatens India’s security will now get a one-way ticket to Yamraj. By March 2026, the government is committed to breaking the back of Naxalism and Maoism, their “ticket to hell” is confirmed, he said.

He added that the PM Modi government has given dignity, security, and opportunity to the poor. Over 80 crore people receive free ration, 50 crore have health insurance, 12 crore farmers get PM-Kisan funds, 10 crore families benefit from the Ujjwala LPG scheme, and 4 crore poor citizens have received houses under the PM Awas Yojana.

During Congress rule, he said, people had to pay Rs 50,000 for a gas connection and got beaten with sticks in queues. PM Modi has given poor mothers and sisters dignity with free LPG connections.

Targeting the Grand Alliance candidate, CM Yogi Adityanath said that he faces 28 criminal cases, including charges of murder, robbery, dacoity, and kidnapping. “If such criminals were in Uttar Pradesh, they would never be out of jail,” he said. Criminals and mafias have no religion, caste, or community, crime is their only identity. Society must protect itself from such people.

He appealed to the people to elect BJP and NDA candidate Pramod Kumar with a huge majority to form a government of good governance in Bihar. He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, there is both legacy and progress. Bihar’s future will remain secure only when NDA returns to power.