CM Yogi orders relief for those affected by rain, hailstorm

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to conduct relief work with full promptness in areas which have been affected by rain and hailstorm.

According to the official spokesman, the chief minister has asked the officers to visit the affected areas and also monitor the relief work and provide help to the people.

He has directed the officials to provide adequate relief amounts to the families who may have lost dear ones and their crops and livestock affected.

The CM further said that immediate financial assistance should be provided to those people whose houses and cattle sheds were damaged.

The chief minister has also directed that after assessing the damage caused to the crops, a report should be made available to the government, so that further action can be taken in this regard.

For the past two days, several areas in the state have witnessed heavy rain with thunderstorms.