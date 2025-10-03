CM Yogi’s affectionate moments with children at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur, October 3: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his warmth and affection towards children, once again displayed his endearing side during his visit to the Gorakhnath Temple on Friday morning.

After offering prayers at the temple and paying homage at the samadhi of his revered guru, Mahant Avedyanath, the Chief Minister began his customary tour of the temple premises. There, he spotted several devotees with their children and, breaking away from protocol as always, called the little ones to him.

With a smile, he asked the children for their name and the class they were studying in. He spoke to them with affection, playfully teasing a few, patting on their forehead, and blessing them to study hard and achieve great success. The interaction was filled with warmth, laughter, and fatherly affection.

To make the moment even sweeter, CM Yogi distributed chocolates to the children, leaving them delighted. This simple yet heartfelt gesture once again reflected the Chief Minister’s natural connection with children, a quality that has endeared him to people everywhere.