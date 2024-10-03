  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

CNG tank of car explodes in Najafgarh, 1 hurt

CNG tank of car explodes in Najafgarh, 1 hurt
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A CNG tank of a car exploded in Delhi's Najafagarh area on Wednesday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. The victim was...

New Delhi: A CNG tank of a car exploded in Delhi's Najafagarh area on Wednesday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. The victim was identified as Sanjay, they said. "We received a call regarding a blast in a car's CNG tank at 6.55 am. We rushed three fire tenders immediately," said the DFS official.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick