Coal miners to get dress code: Kishan

Ranchi: Union Coal and Mining Minister G Kishan Reddy has announced major welfare measures for regular and contract workers in the coal industry, including enhanced insurance cover and the introduction of a uniform dress code. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister said that from September 17 — coinciding with Vishwakarma Puja and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday — all regular employees in Coal India mines will get an additional insurance benefit of Rs 1 crore.

He said contract workers will also be entitled to a cover of up to Rs 40 lakh. The ex gratia amount for regular employees has also been raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

“For the first time since independence, a uniform dress code is being introduced across coal mines to give employees a respectable identity. These uniforms will be provided by Coal India,” Reddy said.

He added that the dress code will also apply to Coal India officials.

Highlighting the Modi government’s achievements in the sector, the Minister said India’s coal production has crossed one billion tonnes for the first time, with Jharkhand making a significant contribution.

He noted that in the last financial year, foreign exchange of Rs 60,000 was saved by reducing imports.

Reddy further said that the government is focusing not just on coal but also on critical minerals. “The National Critical Minerals Mission, with an outlay of about Rs 32,000 crore, has been launched to ramp up exploration and reduce dependence on imports. India has already signed agreements for lithium and other minerals with countries like Argentina and Zambia,” he informed.

Underlining that 74 per cent of India’s energy still comes from thermal power, the Minister stressed that ensuring energy security remains the government’s top priority.

At the same time, he said, efforts are being made to expand green and solar energy, alongside securing minerals required for steel, cement, and other key industries.