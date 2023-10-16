Live
Just In
Cochin Shipyard bags Rs 313cr deal to upgrade Indian Navy warship
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Monday signed contract with Kochi-based Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the mid-life upgrade and re-powering of Indian Navy’s frigate INS Beas at an overall cost of Rs 313.42 crore.
INS Beas is the first of Brahmaputra Class Frigate to be re-powered from steam to diesel propulsion. After completion of Mid Life Upgrade and Re- Powering in 2026, INS Beas will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with a modernized weapon suite and upgraded combat capability.
The transformative maiden re-powering project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of CSL.
The project would involve more than 50 MSMEs and would lead to generation of employment for more than 3500 personnel, the defence ministry said.