Coimbatore Man Came Forward For The Second Time To Feed The People

During the ongoing lockdown, All Religious Affinity Movement (ARAM), State President J Mohamed Rafi is feeding roadside inhabitants and the needy by offering free chicken and egg biryani with the aid of his wife's savings.



Rafi said that they are providing food on a regular basis to 1,000 people who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown, including construction workers and bakery workers, as well as those who are living on the streets in Coimbatore government hospitals, town halls, flower markets, Kavundampalayam, and some other places.

This was not the first time he had taken the initiative to feed the people. Rafi fed Coimbatore's migrant workers by selling his wife's gold jewels worth several lakhs during the first wave of COVID when the lockdown was imposed last year. While recalling the previous year's experience he said that they were able to feed migrant workers for a total of 62 days, based on the needs of the workers as determined by local police, reported The New Indian Express.

He got the support of his wife and daughter wholeheartedly to come forward and help the needy, impoverished section.

They also provided grocery products for tribal families and Sri Lankan Tamils, such as rice and sugar.

Their goal is to provide food to the poor who cannot afford to buy it. This year, not only Rafi's family, but also his older and younger brothers and sisters, are donating to the needy. He also mentioned that the food distributed is prepared in the shop of his brother's shop at Saibaba colony.