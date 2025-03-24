Comedian Kunal Kamra’s joke triggers barb trade: BJP labels him ‘mad’, SS(UBT) slams Maha govt for 'jungle raj'

Mumbai: Comedian Kunal Kamra has once again sparked controversy after his recent performance, where he allegedly referred to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor."

The remark quickly ignited a storm of reactions from several politicians.

BJP leader Kripashankar Singh strongly condemned Kamra's statement, calling him 'mad' for making such comments.

Singh even suggested that a mental asylum should be created for people like Kamra, claiming that such individuals should not be allowed to express themselves freely.

Talking to IANS, Kripashankar Singh said, "How long will he keep talking like this? Comedians should not target people or individuals personally. If you want to do comedy, do it, but how can you comment on a person like this? It's madness in the name of comedy. He is not doing it for fame; he is just creating chaos. It is wrong."

Bhaskar Jadhav, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, defended Kunal Kamra, stating, "Kunal Kamra, who has even created a song, is a comedian and an artist. When it comes to comedians like Kapil Sharma who make fun of politicians, joke on various issues, and make comments. But now, every party is attacking such artists, destroying their offices and studios. Is this the rule of law, or is it jungle raj?"

He further criticised those in power for making personal attacks.

"Those in power make all kinds of personal comments—about someone's character or family—spreading false and harmful statements. If you're in power, you can say whatever you want, but if an artist or comedian comments against you, they are attacked. The problem is, that those in power believe they can say anything, but no one should say anything about them. This is the result of this mentality. Kunal Kamra is a comedian, and an artist, and many other such artists make comments. So, will you go after all of them?" he added.

The controversy intensified when Kamra's comedy show on Sunday, which included the controversial remark about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, led to an attack on the venue where he was performing. Supporters of the Shiv Sena vandalised the studio in Khar, Mumbai, and issued threats against the comedian. The situation escalated quickly, with tensions running high as Kamra's words found their way into the public discourse.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in on the matter, offering a firm stance on the issue of freedom of expression.

Fadnavis further acknowledged that while freedom of speech is essential, it comes with certain limitations. "You cannot insult people. While we appreciate comedy and satire, there is a line that should not be crossed. If someone is using comedy to insult others or take personal jabs, there will be consequences," Fadnavis said, adding that those who overstep these boundaries would not be spared.

"We will not tolerate this and will take appropriate action to teach them a lesson," he added.