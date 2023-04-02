Communal clashes in Bihar, many places

New Delhi: Violence was reported in Bihar's Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, Bengal's Howrah, Haryana's Sonipat, Maharashtra's Auranagabad and Malad, Uttar Pardesh's Lucknow and others and the situation remained tense with the police conducting flag marches to instill confidence among people.



After violence broke out in Bihar's Sasaram on Ram Navami, Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his tour. Meanwhile, in violence-hit Howrah, police are conducting drone surveillance following communal tensions.

In violence-hit Bengal, police conducted drone surveillance in Howrah's Shibpur area and other areas.

A heavy police force has been deployed in Shibpur and the situation is now under control.

As many as 45 people have been arrested in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities, the state police headquarters told PTI.