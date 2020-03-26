Company gives 30,000 masks, sanitisers to Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Pernod Ricard India Foundation has extended its support to Punjab Police during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing 30,000 masks and sanitisers for police officers and teams who are working to enforce the lockdown, the company said on Thursday.

Pernod Ricard India Vice President (Corporate Affairs) Sunil Duggal said the masks and sanitisers would be used by the police personnel who are on duty for public safety.

"Across the country, we have partnered with various states, to support frontline warriors, like the police, truck drivers, health workers etc, providing them with more than three lakh masks and sanitisers," he said.

Additional Director General of Police V. Neeraja said protecting the police personnel who are on the forefront of this fight against the pandemic is paramount and the company has extended valuable support to the police.