'Completely unprovoked' NIA on Bengal attack

New Delhi: The country's top anti-terror agency NIA has strongly refuted allegations of assaulting residents in West Bengal's Bhupatinagar, where its team had gone as part of its searches into a blast case that killed three people in December 2022.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a statement said its team came under "violent attack by an unruly mob" when they had gone to conduct searches in Naruabila village. "The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled-for, and an attempt to obstruct NIA from carrying out its lawful duties," the NIA said.

It said the searches were conducted at five locations in the presence of independent witnesses, and under the security cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which included women constables.