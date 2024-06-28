'Comprehensive', Maharashtra CM hails state budget 2024-25

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hailed the 'please all' budget presented by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in the state Assembly on Friday, saying that it is a comprehensive budget aimed to cover almost all sections of the society, including farmers, women, youth, and workers.

Shinde, whose stamp is there in the budget formulation as most of the schemes were proposed as 'CM' schemes, said the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and the supply of three domestic LPG cylinders to women saffron and yellow ration card holders for free are path-breaking moves.

He also took a swipe at his predecessor and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that the latter implemented the 'Lanka Beta Yojana' (without naming Aaditya Thackeray) during the two-and-a-half years of Maha Vikas Aghadi rule.

Shinde was responding to Uddhav Thackeray’s jibe that if the government is bringing the Ladki Bahin scheme, what about the scheme for the 'Lanka Bhaus' (brothers).

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The budget is a gift to our sisters. The government will give them Rs 1,500 every month, free electricity will be supplied to the farmers, and three free gas cylinders will also be provided. The budget aims to provide benefits to all sections of society."

Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the budget has been presented by reiterating the government’s resolve to achieve the ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy.

"The budget has been formulated by striking a balance between fiscal management and the several proposals for the benefit of almost all sections of the society," he said.

Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde thanked Ajit Pawar for announcing financial aid of Rs 5,000 per hectare for cotton and soybean farmers who were hit due to low market prices.

He also welcomed the announcements with regard to the allocation of Rs 100 crore for the use of Artificial Intelligence in research and development in agriculture, the introduction of E-Panchanama across the state, Rs 650 crore for the implementation of Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 and godowns at every village for agricultural produce.

The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said, "By making substantial budgetary provisions, the government has honoured women."

Shiv Sena women's wing also welcomed the budget, especially the Chief Minister’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, saying the significant initiative underscores the MahaYuti government’s unwavering commitment to prioritising women’s welfare