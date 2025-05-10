Condemning egregious terror attack in Pahalgam, G7 appeals to India, Pak to de-escalate

New Delhi: The G7 nations on Saturday urged immediate de-escalation amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following alleged missile strikes.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan," it said in a statement.

"Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides."

"We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution," it added.

Canada is taking up the 2025 G7 Presidency with the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Kananaskis in Alberta from June 15 to 17.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday in a press statement that drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, which also includes suspected armed drones.

The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

A Ministry Spokesperson said: "Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces."

"The Indian armed forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary."

The Ministry of Defence also urged citizens, especially in the border areas, to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, adding that while there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and Chiefs of all Armed Forces.



