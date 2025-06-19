Cong explains why foreign policy received ‘triple jhatka’

Criticising PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stressed that India has received “’triple jhatka” in foreign policy and diplomacy.

Addressing the issue of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump’s telephonic conversation, Ramesh asserted that Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose “provocative, incendiary, inflammatory” comments are directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks, has been invited for a one-on-one special lunch with President Trump.

Jairam Ramesh said that it is a “setback” for Indian diplomacy and the government is “quiet” over the issue.

“Understand the ‘triple jhatka’ that the Indian foreign policy and diplomacy has received. Today, Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose provocative, incendiary, and inflammatory comments are directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks.

“He is today invited for a one-on-one special lunch with President Trump. This is a setback for Indian diplomacy. We are quiet about it, we have not objected to it,” Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

The Congress leader said that Michael Kurilla, who is the US Central Command Head, hailed Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner”, despite India considering them as a “phenomenal perpetrator”.

“Third, from May 10 onwards, 14 times President Trump has been claiming that he mediated a ceasefire, he used trade as an instrument, he put Pakistan and India together,” Jairam Ramesh added.

Reiterating the opposition’s demand for a special Parliament session, Jairam Ramesh said that whatever Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri read out regarding the 35-minute telephone conversation between PM Modi and President Trump, the Prime Minister should say the same things in Parliament.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at the PM, claiming that unless President Trump posts about the talk publicly no one will believe what was conveyed during the talk.

“Modi’s people are saying this, but President Trump should tweet about it and say that he takes back his words. That’s what I have talked about and what I said 17 times before that I mediated (between India and Pakistan). I take back those words that Trump should say. Who will believe what PM Modi will say now?” Raut told ANI.