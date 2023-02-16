Cong: I-T action perturbing for India's image

New Delhi: Condemning the Income-Tax survey at the BBC's offices, the Congress on Wednesday asked what image of India is Prime Minister Narendra Modi projecting through such actions at a time when the country is hosting the G-20.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said anyone questioning Prime Minister Modi about his past is "raided" and accused the government of demolishing the fourth pillar of democracy. The Indian media has been repeatedly "strangulated, muzzled and bulldozed" by the Modi government, just because some of them, a very small number, have refused to toe the line of the BJP, he alleged.