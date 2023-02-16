  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Cong: I-T action perturbing for India's image

Cong: I-T action perturbing for Indias image
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Condemning the Income-Tax survey at the BBC's offices, the Congress on Wednesday asked what image of India is Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

New Delhi: Condemning the Income-Tax survey at the BBC's offices, the Congress on Wednesday asked what image of India is Prime Minister Narendra Modi projecting through such actions at a time when the country is hosting the G-20.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said anyone questioning Prime Minister Modi about his past is "raided" and accused the government of demolishing the fourth pillar of democracy. The Indian media has been repeatedly "strangulated, muzzled and bulldozed" by the Modi government, just because some of them, a very small number, have refused to toe the line of the BJP, he alleged.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X