Cong mourns terrorists: BJP slams Oppn over Tahawwur Rana remarks

New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its reaction to the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accusing the Congress of sympathising with terrorists instead of appreciating strong national security actions.

Speaking to IANS Naqvi remarked, "I’m shocked that some Congress leaders mourn the killing of terrorists. You may recall when Osama bin Laden was eliminated, a Congress leader expressed admiration. After the Batla House encounter, a top Congress leader broke into tears. It seems their relationship with terrorism is one of soft sympathy. They fail to understand that under Prime Minister Modi's zero-tolerance policy, such threats are tackled firmly, not protected."

He further criticised the Opposition’s attempts to link the extradition to political motives.

“This isn’t about elections. This is a matter of national security. When Congress gave shelter to terrorists, did they think of elections then? The Modi government is acting in the nation’s interest. We’ve not seen weekly terror attacks like before, that’s the result of strong leadership.”

Switching focus to the recent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Naqvi defended the legislation, emphasising that it has no bearing on any community's religious rights.

"There is no threat to anyone's religious faith. This Act is a purely administrative measure for systemic reforms. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah clearly said in Parliament that it guarantees the safety and sanctity of all religious places. This law is a guarantee," he stressed.

He condemned the ongoing protests as part of a deliberate disinformation campaign.

“Spreading rumours, creating panic, causing chaos, it’s all a well-planned conspiracy. We’ve seen this pattern before, with the CAA, Triple Talaq, and Article 370. The same people incite communal tension over any reform,” he said.

Naqvi appealed for calm and awareness, noting that not all protesters are ill-intentioned. “Every protestor is not an anti-national. Some are misled. They need to be educated, not provoked,” he added.



