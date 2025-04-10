  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Cong resolves to return to power in Gujarat

Cong resolves to return to power in Gujarat
x
Highlights

Ahmedabad: A special resolution focusing on bringing the Congress back to power in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power since 1995, was adopted...

Ahmedabad: A special resolution focusing on bringing the Congress back to power in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power since 1995, was adopted during the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) session here on Wednesday, a party leader said.

Titled 'Why Congress is needed in Gujarat', the resolution outlines the party's strategy to get back to power with the motto of "Nutan Gujarat, Nutan Congress' (new Gujarat, new Congress). It promises that if voted to power, the party will conduct a caste survey in Gujarat to ensure "social justice" for Dalits, tribals, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities.

Addressing a press conference earlier while the session was underway, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it was for the first time in his party's history when a state-specific resolution had been brought during an AICC session. When asked why this resolution has been brought, he said, "This session is being held in Gujarat, and we have been out of power in the state for the last 30 years."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick