Cong resolves to return to power in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A special resolution focusing on bringing the Congress back to power in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power since 1995, was adopted during the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) session here on Wednesday, a party leader said.

Titled 'Why Congress is needed in Gujarat', the resolution outlines the party's strategy to get back to power with the motto of "Nutan Gujarat, Nutan Congress' (new Gujarat, new Congress). It promises that if voted to power, the party will conduct a caste survey in Gujarat to ensure "social justice" for Dalits, tribals, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities.

Addressing a press conference earlier while the session was underway, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it was for the first time in his party's history when a state-specific resolution had been brought during an AICC session. When asked why this resolution has been brought, he said, "This session is being held in Gujarat, and we have been out of power in the state for the last 30 years."