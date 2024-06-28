Congress Alleges Rahul Gandhi's Mic Was Turned Off During NEET Paper Leak Debate In Lok Sabha

The Congress claimed on Friday that the microphone of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was turned off as he addressed the NEET paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha, blaming the government for the incident. They shared a video on their X handle showing Rahul Gandhi requesting access to a microphone from Speaker Om Birla.

Speaker Om Birla responded, stating he does not control the microphones in the Lok Sabha. "The discussion should focus on the President's address. Other matters will not be recorded in the House," Birla said.

As chaos ensued, the Speaker adjourned the House until July 1.

In Parliament, each Member of Parliament has an assigned seat with a microphone. The microphones are controlled by sound technicians in a chamber equipped with an electronic board showing seat numbers. The staff can see the Chair and the MPs through a glass facade and switch the microphones on or off as directed.

Microphones are activated under the instructions of the Chair of the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha. During the Zero Hour, MPs have a three-minute speaking limit, after which their microphones are automatically turned off. In debates, the time allocated for each party is strictly adhered to, with the Chair granting additional time at its discretion.

If an MP's microphone is off, it could be because it's not their turn to speak. For Special Mentions, MPs have a 250-word limit, after which the microphone is switched off by the chamber staff. The microphone system is managed by a dedicated and well-trained staff following specific guidelines.

During disruptions, the voices of MPs, even those not speaking, can be picked up by the microphone of the Chair or the active member due to the overall noise.

Only the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha can direct the microphones to be switched on or off under special circumstances.