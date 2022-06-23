Congress appoints additional members in Working Committee

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday appointed additional members, permanent members and special invitees in its working committee.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed additional members, permanent members and special invitees in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with immediate effect, said an official communication from the party on Thursday.

Former union minister Kumari Selja and party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi have been inducted as members.

Former Rajya Sabha MP T. Subbarami Reddy has joined as a permanent invitee to the party's highest decision making body, as per the communication.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee former president Ajay Kumar Lallu will be a special invitee.

The appointments come after the party removed Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from his posts. A special invitee to the CWC, Bishnoi was expelled for cross-voting in the recently held Rajya Sabha election in Haryana.