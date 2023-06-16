Congress Criticizes PM Modi For The Decision To Rename Nehru Memorial Museum

In response to an allegation that the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is being renamed to "Prime Ministers Museum and Society," Congressman Jairam Ramesh on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "small man overburdened by his insecurities." He pointed out that Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister, whose name the NMML bears, has a "name and legacy" as the creator of the Indian nation-state.

The Congress' General Secretary in-charge Communications, said that “Pettines & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years, NMML has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure hose of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society. What won't Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state,” reported Hindustan Times

The Rajya Sabha MP, who called himself as an ‘Unapologetic Nehruvian’ mentioned 'small man overburdened by his insecurities.' He passed this comment by referring it to PM Modi.

At a "special" meeting of the NMML Society on Thursday, which was presided over by Rajnath Singh, the vice-president of the 29-member organisation, the decision to rename the Nehru Memorial Museum was made. Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy, and Nirmala Sitharaman are just a few of the Union ministers who belong to the NMML society, which is led by Prime Minister Modi.

Meanwhile, the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library was established as an independent organisation with the goal of advancing study of "Modern and Contemporary India." On November 14, 1964, the then-President, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, inaugurated it on the occasion of the congressman's 75th birthday. It is located inside the storied Teen Murti campus in the capital.