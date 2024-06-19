  • Menu
Congress demands Vaishnaw's resignation

Congress demands Vaishnaw's resignation
New Delhi: Accusing the NDA government of ‘destroying’ Indian Railways, the Congress on Tuesday demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation in the wake of the Kanchanjunga Express accident.

The Opposition party also took a swipe at Vaishnaw for reaching the accident site riding pillion on a motorcycle, asking whether he is a rail minister or a "reel minister".

