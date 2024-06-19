Live
- TG govt doctors seek 20% cap on transfers
- Junior docs to go on strike from June 24 over a slew of demands
- Congress demands Vaishnaw's resignation
- Several airports on high alert after bomb threat
- New MBA prog to cater to growing healthcare sector
- Modernisation work at zonal offices picks up pace
- From ganja capital, Vizag will be made financial capital: Palla
- Sharmila discusses AP roadmap with Kharge, Venugopal
- Kolusu seeks action plan to complete housing
- 'Yoga For Self and Society': PM to lead yoga day celebrations from Srinagar on Friday
Just In
Congress demands Vaishnaw's resignation
Highlights
New Delhi: Accusing the NDA government of ‘destroying’ Indian Railways, the Congress on Tuesday demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's...
New Delhi: Accusing the NDA government of ‘destroying’ Indian Railways, the Congress on Tuesday demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation in the wake of the Kanchanjunga Express accident.
The Opposition party also took a swipe at Vaishnaw for reaching the accident site riding pillion on a motorcycle, asking whether he is a rail minister or a "reel minister".
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS