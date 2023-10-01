Congress has appointed Ajay Maken as the new Treasurer of AICC

  • Menu
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge named Ajay Maken as AICC Treasurer with immediate effect. Now, Ajay Maken will be the new treasurer of the All India Congress Committee.

According to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, party national president Mallikarjun Kharge approved Maken's appointment. This decision will come into effect immediately.

