Congress hits back at PM after 'Dark Days of Emergency' remark

New Delhi: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of Emergency, the Congress said on Friday that a "PM who has trampled democracy shouldn't preach others".

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "The #DarkDaysOfEmergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions.

"Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India's democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution."

In another tweet, Modi said, "This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy..."

Reacting to the Prime Minister's comments, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala Tweeted: "Says a PM, who is synonymous with three 'S' - Suppress, Stifle & Subjugate."

The tweet further said: "A PM-who has undermined Parliament, A PM-who has disdain for Constitution, A PM-who has eroded Institutions, A PM-who has trampled Democracy, shouldn't preach, for India is under 'Modi-gency' for 7 yrs."

